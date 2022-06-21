Jake’s Place Bar and Grill is a tenant within the Cambridge Shops located at 12001 Johnson Drive.

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One local business is seeking permission to host a new outdoor corn hole league in Shawnee.

Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission voted to recommend the city council approve a special use permit (SUP) to operate a recreational corn hole league in the Cambridge Shops.

“Some of our smaller businesses have really been impacted the last few years. This is an opportunity to continue to keep people coming out and enjoying each other and local businesses,” Commissioner Kathy Peterson said.

Janine Linnell, owner of Jake’s Place Bar and Grill, is requesting permission to host a corn hole league in the parking lot in front of her business at 12001 Johnson Drive. Over the last month the Linnell has obtained multiple special event permits to operate the league on a trial basis.

The proposed SUP would allow the business to dedicate seven parking stalls and the sidewalk directly in front of Jake’s Place to host the weekly league.

The corn hole league will play on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Nov. 23. The league will host up to 16 teams with 32 players.

Safety cones are used to keep vehicles out of the designated space during special events. Linnell said over the years her business has hosted several special events, including BBQ contests, sidewalk cornhole competitions and various charity events with no complaints from neighbors.

“We’re not in a high-traffic area. We’ve done it successfully for 23 years with events out there [with] no injuries,” Linnell said.

The shopping center granted Linnell permission to host the outdoor league this year. After the 2022 season, she must obtain written approval from the shopping center each year to continue the league.

The Shawnee City Council is scheduled to review the SUP request on Monday, July 11.