SHANWEE, Kan. — Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city to help.

The council voted to award the brewery, located at 10921 Johnson Drive, a Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) agreement that will help the company expand into their recently purchased acquisitions at 10919 and 10923 Johnson Drive.

Servaes invested $750,000 to purchase the building and plan to put another $350,000 into renovations.

The expansion would include new indoor and outdoor spaces for the brewery, including a venue rental space.

Servaes says the loan would help offset costs of the expansion project and allow them to hire local companies to work on the project.

The brewery acquired the former IHeart Local space, which has been demolished, and new water lines were installed.

The council passed the vote 6-2 with councilman Mike Kemmling saying he voted against it only because he is against the SEED program in general.

“Nothing against the Servaes Brewing Company, but I am not a fan of the SEED grants,” Kemmling said. “I’m not a fan of giving away money that we could be using to fund other things in our city and I’m not a fan of us meddling in the free market. We claim we’re free market capitalists, we’re conservatives. I don’t think this illustrates us doing that.”