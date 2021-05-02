Shawnee brewery releasing new IPA Sunday to bring awareness to mental health

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Transport Brewery is releasing a new IPA Sunday to help bring awareness to mental health.

The brewery said the “Things We Don’t Say IPA” is a craft beer for mental health and is a call to empower breweries from around the world to use their platforms to stand up for those who suffer in silence with their mental health, be it with anxiety, depression, or other mental illness.

“The project was created to help shift how we approach mental health by encouraging people to talk about their experiences and feelings, both good and bad, and to demonstrate the importance of asking for help when we need it,” the company said.

Transport Brewery said people can come out Sunday and drink for a cause. The “Things We Don’t Say IPA” will be available by draft in Crowlers with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Hope for the Day and Carl’s Cause, a Lenexa based organization focused on suicide prevention in honor of Carl Specht.

The taproom at Transport Brewery will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

One in four people battles depression, and for some it leads to suicide. But it doesn’t have to.

FOX4 encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about depression. Silence helps no one.

Below you’ll find helpful information that will benefit those battling depression or suicidal thoughts. If that person is you, know that there are people who care.

Suicide Help Hotlines

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android