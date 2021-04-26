Shawnee City Council passes new ordinance expanding outdoor drinking rules

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee City Council voted to pass an ordinance Monday night on public drinking, establishing a Common Consumption Area (CCA).

The approved CCA covers approximately four square blocks of the city allowing residents to purchase alcohol from area businesses and consume it on public property.

The new ordinance limits public consumption to special events and events hosted by the city.

Under Kansas statue, if a CCA is established any street or alleyway within the designated area must be blocked off from traffic while alcohol is being consumed.

The CCA allows alcohol to be consumed in a designated area from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m during special events.

Residents will not be allowed to bring outside alcohol into the CCA, or take alcohol outside of the designated area.

Businesses that choose to establish a patio or sidewalk café to serve alcohol will need to mark their own property boundaries to indicate where alcohol is and is not allowed. The ordinance will allow businesses with the proper permits to maintain the outdoor service area through December 6, when the ordinance is slated to expire.

The City of Shawnee will purchase a $100 permit from the state to establish the consumption area. Businesses within the consumption area will need apply to participate, however there will be no fee for participating businesses.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android