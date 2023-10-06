SHAWNEE, Kan. — A popular Shawnee consignment sale had to move to Plan B.

Rhea Lana opened Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the old Dillon’s grocery store near 75th Street and Quivira Road.

Organizers were planning to open inside, but the city deemed the building unsafe just days before this weekend’s sale was set to begin.

The building had been empty for so long that its permits had expired, and Shawnee leaders felt it wasn’t safe to have people inside.

Instead of canceling the event, organizers moved the large inventory of clothing and shoes to the parking lot. Now they’ve jokingly deemed it their “new sales floor.”

The sale continues until 8 p.m. Friday and wraps up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.