Rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road.

SHAWNEE, Kan. —A major renovation project could soon bring new business to downtown Shawnee.

Monday the Shawnee City Council approved a development agreement with Karra Brothers LLC to renovate the Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road.

Karra Brothers LLC, Shawnee-based limited liability company owned by the the Karra family, already operates the liquor store and tobacco shop within the plaza.

The company intends to redevelop the existing liquor store and tobacco shop while completely overhauling the remaining retail space to create a 6,500 square foot restaurant, more than 3,000 square feet of additional retail shops and roughly 38 new parking stalls.

According to city documents, the project is expected to cost $4,900,000 to complete. As part of the agreement, the developer has been awared a $1.5 million economic development grant to be paid for using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The council also approved plans to issue $3million in federally taxable private activity revenue bonds to support the project.The developer expects the updated shopping center to open sometime in the spring of 2024.