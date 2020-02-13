Shawnee couple’s adoption of child from China on hold due to Coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The process of adopting a child from overseas is already long, but now some parents are being told to wait even longer to get their children.

It's collateral damage of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Kristen Anderson, her husband, Kenny, and their biological daughter, Brooklyn, were supposed to leave for China at the end of January and return on Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t happen.

“I had the house lined up, the dog lined up," Anderson said. "We had actually checked out of work. We had pulled our daughter out of school. She had a going away party, and that night was the Friday before we left. We got the call that they didn’t recommend us going."

For the past year, they've been waiting for the moment they could bring 4-year old Hannah Belle home.

But the outbreak of coronavirus has put travel, adoption excitement and the chance to hold their new daughter in their arms on hold.

“Currently we know a lot of the airlines are not even traveling into China," Anderson said. "Our agency thankfully keeps us updated weekly with kind of the progression of the virus. As of right now, we don’t know if it will be summertime or how long it will be before we can go get our little girl."

After waiting so long, Anderson said the news was devastating, and the sudden change was costly for the couple, too.

But while they wait, they're working to collect face masks, hand sanitizers, vitamins and air purifiers to send directly to China through their agency, Lifeline Children's Services, which based in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Every day, sending out packages to the CCCWA over in China, they are getting confirmation that they’ve been delivered, and they are able to distribute those to our orphanages, making sure all of our babies are safe, and the staff is being well taken care of, too," Anderson said.

Anderson said this act gives them hope they're making a positive change.

While they're not sure when they will be able to bring their daughter home, they're hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

“I know she knows she has a family that’s coming for her, and I can only imagine what’s going on in her little heart, as we are feeling what we are dealing here," Anderson said. "But the day will come soon. We are just trying to stay focused on that."

Their daughter, Hannah Belle, is reportedly safe and healthy at her orphanage in China.

If you would like to donate to the cause, mail supplies to 100 Missionary Ridge Drive, Birmingham, Alabama, 35242.

You can also call Lifeline Children's Services at 205-967-0811 for more information.