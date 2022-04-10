Shawnee, Kan. — Shawnee police were called to the area of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman to investigate a single-car crash Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old male dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle was headed eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway, when it left the roadway and overturned.

The driver is said to be a Shawnee resident.

