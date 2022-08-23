SHAWNEE, Kan. — Investigators are getting closer to finding the location of an underground fuel leak in Shawnee, but fuel is currently leaking into Johnson County’s sewer system.

State investigators started looking into the issue in July after receiving complaints of a gasoline smell near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.

The owner of one of the businesses involved said there are two gas stations and five petroleum pipelines in the area.

Investigators said they know the smell is coming from an underground fuel leak, but haven’t been able to locate it.

Crews have already drained at least one underground tank, and inspected others. Now, they are going deeper to get to the issue.

Shawnee tweeted crews are digging in the area of the fuel leak. Work will continue near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm until the leak is found and a plan is developed to fix it.

Workers are also testing and monitoring air levels in the area. Environmental experts with the state said health and safety risks to residents and businesses are low at this point.

The city warned homeowners that if they notice a fuel smell in their homes and basements to evacuate and call 911.

