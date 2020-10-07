Shawnee drafts plan to create centers to help kids with online learning

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The City of Shawnee is drafting a plan for learning centers.



Those are businesses or organizations that opened their doors for kids to do their online learning with supervision.

Shawnee Deputy Community Development Director, Stephanie Malmborg said many people stepped up to help students during this difficult time but there were no rules set in stone for them to follow.



“What we’ve seen sometimes is a use that’s not necessarily made or built out for child care or having children in it for this type of use,” Malmborg said.



The planning commission met on Monday to discuss guidelines for learning centers.



“We’re thinking this is going to end up similar to regulations for daycare, child care type facilities,” Malmborg said.



Right now facilities are following a policy set by the city.



It requires a city-issued business license and having the fire marshal inspect the building to make sure it’s up to code and safe.



“I think first of all we really value kids and so any times there’s measures put in place for their safety it’s something that we appreciate,” Co-Pastor at Harvest Ridge Community Church Tiffany Flanagan said.



The church took an additional step and used guidelines from the county’s childcare licensing authority, since the city didn’t have any regulations for this situation.



As a city we want to make sure that we have regulations in place that keeps these types of businesses safe,” Malmborg said.



During a meeting on October 19 a draft will be presented to the committee.



The community will also be able to give their input.

If a draft is selected on the Oct. 19, the city council will vote on it in November.