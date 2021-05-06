Shawnee honors dedicated crossing guard with his very own day

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A local hero is honored for his service and dedication to keeping kids safe.

John Weber has been a crossing guard at the intersection of 67th and Caenen for more than a decade. He helps students going to Rhein-Benninghoven elementary and Shawnee Mission Northwest cross the street.

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler surprised Weber Wednesday with a proclamation making yesterday “John Weber Day” in the city. He was also honored with a special coin.

“I don’t look at it as a job. I look at it as a way to spend a couple of hours a day on a street corner, legitimately,” Weber said while laughing.

The city said Weber was honored because of all of the compliments it’s received about him.