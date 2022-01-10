Shawnee house destroyed after space heater sparks fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A family of five is lucky to be alive after fire destroyed their home overnight.

Shawnee fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of a home near Johnson Drive and Aminda Street, just east of K-7 around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Flames had already spread from the basement window to the side of the home.

The three adults and two children inside the house escaped without injury, but a cat was killed. The fire department said working smoke alarms alerted the family about the danger.

Shawnee fire investigators determined a space heater in a basement bedroom started the fire. They estimate the fire caused about $350,000 in damages. The victims do have insurance and are staying with family.

