Shawnee, Kansas, woman killed in rollover crash in Nevada, officials say

LAS VEGAS – A Kansas woman died Sunday in Nevada after an SUV with eight people inside rolled over several times and struck a light pole in a crash on Interstate 15.

The victim has been identified as Gina Marie Artzer, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas, sister station KLAS reports.

Artzer is the only person known to have died in the crash that involved a Chevrolet Suburban and a Ford Explorer at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to records from the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the crash shortly on the I-15 northbound ramp to West Charleston Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new details from their preliminary investigation on Monday, indicating the Suburban was occupied by a driver and seven passengers.

Passengers were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Everyone in that vehicle was transported to University Medical Center except Artzer, who died at the scene, according to NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

A man who was identified as the driver of the Explorer and his female passenger were both taken to UMC Trauma, according to NHP. In all, nine people were transported to the hospital.

The collision occurred when the Explorer ran a red light, according to NHP. The Suburban was exiting on an off-ramp when the vehicles collided.

NHP also indicated they were investigating to see if the Suburban was operating for a rideshare company at the time of the crash.

Editor’s note: Officials initially said there were nine passengers in the vehicle and that it was a passenger van, but later updated information that there were only seven and they were in an SUV.