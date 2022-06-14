SHAWNEE, Kan. — For the first time, residents of Shawnee will be allowed to set off fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the council clarified the rules of an ordinance passed last month that allows the setting off and sale of fireworks within city limits.

The council narrowed down vendors to 5 with preference given to those who live or own a business in Shawnee.

For most Johnson County residents, it is required to leave the county to take part in lighting any fireworks.

Now, Shawnee residents will still have to leave to buy them, but will be able to return home to set them off, as long as they stay away from gas stations, school, hospitals or public buildings and keep them on driveways.

There are three types of fireworks that will remain illegal:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Lanterns

M-80s

Fireworks will only be permitted on July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For families looking instead to just watch fireworks, the city of Shawnee will host a free fireworks show on Friday, June 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Stump Park.

Along with the fireworks, food trucks and live music will be available to enjoy.