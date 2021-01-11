Shawnee man accused of stealing thousands of pieces of property across Johnson County

SHAWNEE, Kan. — There have been new developments Monday in a major bust of stolen property in western Shawnee over the weekend.

Kyle Davey is accused of stealing thousands of items from people and businesses. He’s charged with two counts of felony theft, one felony possession of heroin and one felony possession of meth. He made his first court appearance Monday.

“Our detectives discovered thousands of stolen properties ranging from power tools to construction equipment, trailers, ATVs, firearms and vehicles,” said Danny Chavez, Lenexa Police Department spokesman.



Chavez said a tip led officers to Davey’s home in Western Shawnee.

Court documents say the first theft happened around May 10, 2020, through May 24, 2020. The items they accused Davey of stealing range anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000 in value.



Charging records indicate another theft in early April 2020 with more stolen items up to $25,000.



The officers found drugs while serving the search warrant over the weekend on Davey’s property, court records say.



“Right now we got detectives from numerous agencies that are trying to figure out the property that we have here, each of the individual items that we have stolen, and if so, where is it stolen from,” Chavez said.



The items that detectives found are connected to theft cases in Overland Park, Prairie Village, Merriam, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, and Jackson County, Missouri.



Detectives from at least three cities are involved. Eight of them are with Lenexa’s Police Department.

Davey has another court appearance on Jan. 21, 2020. His bond is set at $100,000.