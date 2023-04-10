KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has found a Shawnee, Kansas man guilty for fleeing from Independence, Missouri police officers while firing multiple shots at them.

The jury on Monday convicted 25-year-old James Gant of unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

The incident happened on Oct. 12, 2022 when officers said they located a vehicle that may have been involved in a previous crime.

Police said officers tried to pull over the car, with all four of the suspects inside, but the driver refused to stop. Police said officers chased after the vehicle as one of the suspects inside of the car shot at officers.

According to court records, the suspects’ car hit speeds of 100 mph during the chase. The document also states detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a portion of the chase.

Prosecutors say the video shows gunfire coming from the suspect toward officers.

Both officers told Kansas City police detectives that they feared for their lives.

Gant is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. Two other suspects involved in the incident are awaiting trial.