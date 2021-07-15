Shawnee man killed in two-vehicle crash near Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A 22-year-old Shawnee man was killed Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Kansas Highway 13, just north of Manhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford Escape was southbound on K-13 when he hydroplaned and crossed the center lane and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Owen Richard Uhmacher, of Shawnee. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle was not reported to have any injuries.