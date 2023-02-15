KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Shawnee man will spend eight years in prison on child pornography charges.

Justin Packham, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in September.

Court documents show Shawnee Police began investigating Packham after receiving a cyber tip.

The investigation revealed Packham used his account to uploaded dozens of images of child pornography to Google Photos.

Investigators searched Packham’s Shawnee home and found more than 1,000 phonographic photos and videos of children on various electronic devices and thumb drives, according to court documents.

After serving his federal sentence, Packham will also be required to serve five years of probation.