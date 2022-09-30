SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee, Kansas man tried to stop two thieves from stealing his motorcycle and was shot at three times.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. But this man now says his “baby” is now gone.

The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.

“Next thing you know,” owner of the motorcycle Lee Shaffer said, “bang, bang, bang.”

Shaffer owns Hyper Computer and Battle Games in Shawnee, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday he went to battle for his motorcycle that was parked behind the shop.

“I was getting some paperwork done and I hear the bike fire up and I go tearing out the back door,” Shaffer said.

He saw a stranger sitting on his 2006 Harley Davidson and the thieves’ partner in crime driving away in another vehicle.

“I lunge at the guy on the bike, and I’ve got a death grip on his shoulders,” Shaffer said. “I mean I’m holding on trying to rip him off the bike.”

The motorcycle starts to take off and Shaffer hangs on to the guy’s jacket. It rips.

The thief gets about a hundred yards away, turns around and fires three shots — aiming at Shaffer.

“So, I duck behind the air conditioning unit. The adrenaline is rushing,” Shaffer said. “I’m sitting there checking myself for bullet holes. Luckily, I didn’t get hit. One whizzed by me you could that whistling noise.”

Dillon Phommachanh is a barber at a nearby business.

“I think it’s crazy,” Phommachanh said. “The suburbs going up.”

Shawnee police said the suspect was possibly dropped off in a green Honda Del Sol — missing one front hubcap.

“By the time it was all done, I was just mad that my bike is gone and kind of ticked off at the guy who stole it,” Shaffer said. “He didn’t have to shoot at me, like, you got my bike. Just go, man.”

Shaffer got the Harley in 2012. He said it stands out with red and black paint and grey flames on the side. Not to mention the stark black pipes up against the chrome body.

They recently rebuilt the engine and transmission. A lot of custom work.

“Everything from new rims, new pipes,” Shaffer said. “I mean, the whole bike is practically completely different from what it was stock.”

Shaffer rides every day. He said this bike is freedom and family.

“Kids, wife, motorcycle,” Shaffer said. “I won’t be able to find a replacement for it because there are so many miles, so many hours. It’s my baby, my beauty.”

Shaffer filed a police report and they are investigating.

If you see this motorcycle give Shawnee PD a call or email regan.porter@fox4kc.com.

