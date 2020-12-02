Shawnee Mayor Distler charged, arrested for perjury

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler has been arrested and charged, according to Johnson County court documents.

Distler, 47, was charged on Nov. 23, 2020 with perjury, defined as lying while testifying in a court proceeding. She was indicted by a non-felony trial.

The mayor was booked into the Johnson County jail Wednesday and has since been released on a $2,500 bail.

Charges stem from a proceeding on March 7, 2020, according to court documents.

Distler was sworn into office in April 2015 and was re-elected in November 2019, according to Shawnee’s city website.

