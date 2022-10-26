OLATHE, Kan. — A middle school teacher in the De Soto School District, accused of sex crimes, is now facing multiple charges.

Keil E. Hileman, 53, was charged Wednesday in Johnson County court with six counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The charges stem from incidents beginning in June 2017 to October 2022 and involved “fondling or touching with a person 16 or more years old.”

Hileman was a teacher at Monticello Trails Middle School in Shawnee.

The school district said it was made aware of the allegations against Hileman on Oct. 6 and acted quickly to remove him from the classroom and school campus and was placed on leave during an administrative investigation.

Hileman will not be returning to the school, according to the district. The district’s board of education will take action on his employment at a future meeting. He started working for the district in 1994.

“Nothing matters more to our district than creating a safe and caring learning experience for every student, every day,” the district said in a statement Wednesday night.

A $250,000 cash bond has been set for Hileman.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

