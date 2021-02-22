Shawnee Mission bringing older students back to classrooms full time in March

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shawnee Mission School District’s middle and high school students will return to in-person classes next month.

The district announced on Monday that secondary students will return to their classrooms five days a week on March 22. These students are currently in hybrid learning while elementary students are already in full-time, in-person learning.

Students who chose remote learning model in August will continue with remote.

Shawnee Mission is one of several metro school districts to bring older students back.

Blue Valley’s middle and high schoolers will also return to in-person learning one day after Shawnee Mission on March 23.

The Olathe school board voted in early February to bring its secondary students back to in-person classes on March 1. Spring Hill brought its older students back at the start of February.

Outside of Johnson County, Kansas City Public Schools announced late last month that its students will also return to classrooms on March 1.