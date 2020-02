Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Administrators at Shawnee Mission East High School are sending students home early Monday due to a power outage.

David Smith, a spokesperson for the district, said the outage is the result of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole near 75th and Mission Road and knocked down power lines.

Officials shut down the intersection until they could secure the lines.