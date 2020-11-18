Shawnee Mission elementary abruptly closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — East Antioch Elementary School is closed after a potential COVID-19 exposure of several individuals.

The Shawnee Mission School District would not comment on the specifics, citing privacy concerns.

Parents received a letter Tuesday from Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton that the school would be closed Wednesday, and online school was back in session.

“The challenge we faced yesterday was that we weren’t going have sufficient time to finish the contact tracing and to let parents know in a timely manner,” SMSD spokesman David Smith said. “So the decision was made. We have the opportunity to go remote, and so we decided to do that.”

The Shawnee Mission School District is doing the contact tracing to try and stop the spread within the East Antioch Elementary community. With the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the Johnson County Health Department tracers are overwhelmed.

“Last week we averaged over 366 cases a day,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, Johnson County health director, said Tuesday. “It’s impossible to keep up with the cases and their contacts.”

Shawnee Mission’s contact tracing identified other individuals who need to isolate. Therefore, Futlon followed up with a second notice to parents that the school will be closed the rest of the week. Remote learning has been extended.

“So it’s a relatively easy transition,” Smith said. “Obviously for parents, it’s a challenge to have kids at home, but we are the education piece of it. Our teachers have a good deal of experience and ability to move as far as that’s concerned.”

With two in-service days and the Thanksgiving holiday break next week, East Antioch Elementary students will not be back in-school learning until Nov. 30.

In a statement, the East Antioch Elementary PTA said it, “supports the school district with the decision for a remote learning day and any decisions to do what is best in keeping our students, staff and families well.”

It’s the first time a Shawnee Mission school building has been shut down due to COVID-19 since this spring. Besides contact tracing, the district has also completed a deep cleaning of the school.