OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shawnee Mission North High School announced their new mascot will be the Bison.

For 98 years, the school’s mascot was the Indians. Earlier this year, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education voted to retire the mascot and search for a new one.

SM North is excited to announce that the new mascot is the BISON! Work will now begin on new logos and branding which will be released as they are finalized. — SM North HS (@SM_NORTH_HS) May 4, 2021

Under the new policy, SM North was joined by Shawanoe Elementary, Rushton Elementary and Belinder Elementary in retiring and replacing their culturally insensitive mascots.

