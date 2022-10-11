OLATHE, Kan. — Court documents outline the case Johnson County prosecutors are building against a Shawnee Mission North High School math teacher.

Alexander Morris, 32, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a court affidavit, Overland Park police began investigating Morris after receiving a cyber tip from Google earlier this year.

Security flagged an account for possibly uploading inappropriate images of children. The uploads in question happened four times between January 2022 and May 2022. Detectives tracked the IP address and determined the account belonged to Alexander David Morris.

The affidavit shows Morris initially denied the accusations, but later said he “probably” used the account Google flagged. He also denied downloading any pornography and claimed the inappropriate images were pop-ups on his iPad.

Morris eventually admitted saving 20 to 30 images in his photo gallery, according to court records.

The affidavit shows investigators found 120 inappropriate images involving children on Morris’ iPad. There were also 12 inappropriate videos, including one of an 8-year-old girl in a bathtub.

Detectives also found inappropriate images on two cell phones located at Morris’ home. The images involved children under the age of 18 involved in explicit behavior, according to court documents.

Shawnee Mission North notified parents of the situation involving Morris last month. The board of education approved firing Morris, but the teacher has the right to appeal the decision.

According to LinkedIn, Morris is also an assistant swim coach with the Kansas City Blazers and an assistant swim coach with the City of Mission Swim Club. The Kansas City Blazers are run by the Johnson County Parks and Rec.

The agency said Morris was placed on administrative leave.

Morris is scheduled to be in court again on Nov. 15.

