SHAWNEE, Kan. — In this week’s Pay It Forward, a young musician who has raised thousands for sick children gets a big surprise during band practice.

Collier Cash is a high school drummer who has raised thousands of dollars for sick kids, including his friend, Bo Macan.

Bo has a rare auto-immune disease, and Collier used his popularity on social media after playing guitar with the Foo Fighters when he was ten to raise thousands of dollars for Bo through a GoFundMe page.

Now Collier plays the drums with the Shawnee Mission Northwest band.

“Collier is a good human, and he deserves this Pay It Forward,” Bo said. “Because he’s helped a lot of people, and I think he deserves it more than anything.”

The FOX 4 crew surprised Collier during band practice at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. The $400 gift card will help the SMNW band get a trailer to carry their gear.

