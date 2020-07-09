Shawnee Mission Park Beach closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee Mission Park Beach has closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Johnson County Parks and Rec officials announced Wednesday.

Shawnee Mission Park Beach will be closed for two weeks, through July 17.

The staff member was in contact with other staff members due to a training exercise. Because of this, the Johnson County Health Department opted to close the beach for two weeks while the facility undergoes deep cleaning.

No members of the public were present at the time of the training.

Anyone who had reservations during the two week period will be issued a refund.

