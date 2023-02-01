SHAWNEE, Kan. — Upgrades are underway at a popular metro spot in hopes of giving visitors a better experience starting this summer.

Crews with Johnson County Parks and Recreation are renovating the Shawnee Mission Park Marina.

Plans are to add a new ticket area, boat storage, kayak and canoe launch, and restrooms.

Visitors will still be able to rent kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, pedal boats and canoes to use on the lake.

Parks and rec says the renovations will allow employees to better assist visitors and monitor what’s happening around the lake at the same time.

Crews hope to have the renovation completed by Memorial Day, but it is weather dependent.

The marina area is normally open Memorial Day weekend through early August. To learn more about the project, visit Johnson County Parks and Recreation’s website.