Shawnee Mission School District announces all new mascot names

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has announced the new mascots for all the schools who previously had culturally insensitive mascots.

Shawnee Mission North High School announced their new mascot, Bison, on Tuesday

After the Shawnee Mission School Board voted to change the mascots for four schools in the district:

  • Shawnee Mission North Bison
  • Belinder Bears
  • Rushton Red-Tailed Hawks
  • Shawanoe Bison

The new mascots were selected through a process involving school principals, students and the school community.

Next, logos and branding will be released as they are finalized. Each individual school has set their timeline.

In fall 2020, Nieman Elementary changed their mascot to the Foxes.

