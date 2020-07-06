Shawnee Mission School District cancels in-person graduation amid surge in coronavirus cases

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has opted to cancel their planned in-person graduation after a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The district had been planning in-person ceremonies on July 14, 15 and 16, however, administrators changed this plan after consulting with state and county health officials.

“Using the best information we have, for the health and safety of our students, families and staff, we have decided to cancel our in-person graduation ceremonies for July, 14, 15 and 16,” said a letter sent home to parents.

“As administrators in Shawnee Mission, this was a very difficult decision, but with all the information and guidance about large, in-person gatherings and increased risk of spreading the virus, it is the best decision for our community.”

The graduation ceremonies will now take place virtually. The dates and times are as follows:

East: July 14 at 8 p.m.

South: July 14 at 8 p.m.

North: July 15 at 8 p.m.

West: July 15 at 8 p.m.

Northwest: July 16 at 8 p.m.

Arrowhead: July 16 at 6 p.m.

Horizons: July 16 at 8 p.m.