Shawnee Mission School District gets $1.6M gas bill, 3 times higher than annual budget

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District knows what it’s like when you get an unexpected bill in the mail.

The district received a $1.6 million natural gas bill from Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC on Friday. The bill covered the extremely cold stretch of weather that hung over the metro in February. KCI airport also received a seven-figure bill from Symmetry, which is based in Houston, totaling $2.4 million.

The bill is nearly three times what the district normally budgets to cover the entire school district for the year. The $1.6 million bill included less than two weeks.

Russell Knapp, the district’s Chief Financial Officer, delivered the news to the school board during a meeting Monday night.

Knapp told board members that the district didn’t receive the bill until Friday and plans to contact Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC, for answers.

“We’ll take a look at that in the next week or so and hopefully some good news can come from that,” Knapp said.

If Symmetry refuses to work with the district, it will be on the hook for the entire $1.6 million. Knapp says the district does have the money in the back to cover the bill, if it comes to that.

“We’ll continue to monitor the operating funds, hopefully we’ll have savings from vacancies and other lines that will help offset that. If it doesn’t, it will come from our balances,” Knapp said.