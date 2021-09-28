Shawnee Mission School District gets winter gas bill cut by nearly 80 percent

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School Board unanimously approved a settlement agreement Monday with Symmetry Energy Solutions for an outstanding natural gas bill.

In March the district was hit with a $1.6 million utility bill from Symmetry following the extreme temperatures from Winter Storm Uri. The board has agreed to pay $337,577 to settle the outstanding invoice from February 2021.

Through a contract adjustment with Symmetry the bill was originally reduced to $675,154. Russell Knapp, the district’s Chief Financial Officer, said after working with an attorney, the bill was reduced again to $337,577.