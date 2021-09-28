Shawnee Mission School District gets winter gas bill cut by nearly 80 percent

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School Board unanimously approved a settlement agreement Monday with Symmetry Energy Solutions for an outstanding natural gas bill. 

In March the district was hit with a $1.6 million utility bill from Symmetry following the extreme temperatures from Winter Storm Uri. The board has agreed to pay $337,577 to settle the outstanding invoice from February 2021. 

Through a contract adjustment with Symmetry the bill was originally reduced to $675,154. Russell Knapp, the district’s Chief Financial Officer, said after working with an attorney, the bill was reduced again to $337,577.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first