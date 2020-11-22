Shawnee Mission School District holding fundraiser to help others this Thanksgiving

SHAWNEE, Kan. — If your Thanksgiving plans have suddenly changed, and you’re at a loss for how to put a small feast on the table; help is on the way from the culinary students in the Shawnee Mission School District. They’re holding a fundraiser called “Everything but the Turkey.”

The weekend before Thanksgiving is the busiest of the year for the Shawnee Mission School District’s Culinary Students.

“We have chocolate cream pies which I’ll be doing soon, and we also have pumpkin pies, pecan pies, apple pies,” said junior Victoria Major.

And that is only the beginning. The kitchen at the Broadmore Bistro, run by the students but closed to the public due to COVID-19, is getting a little crazy.

“Today it’s mostly assembly, cutting, portioning and getting our orders ready,” said Chef Bob Brassard, who started the Culinary program 20 years ago.

Senior Noah Walls is in another part of the spacious classroom kitchen stirring the stuffing which is made with three kinds of bread.

“Our French bread, pita bread and bruschetta, and it was all made right here in the kitchen,” explains Noah. And there are huge crocks of mac ‘n cheese, pans of breakfast bread and casseroles.”

Entreprenurial Instructor Matt Ziegenhorn is counting the internet orders that keep rolling in as Thanksgiving plans change faster than the weather in Kansas

“We are well over 1,500 dinner rolls, and English muffins, we have over 100 half dozen orders of those as well,” Ziegenhorn said.

“Everything but the Turkey” is a fundraiser that allows the culinary students to purchase ingredients to create dishes from home during virtual learning. The pastries baked for the fundraiser are legendary.

Chef Justin Hoffman created the fundraiser 20 years ago when he was a student in the Shawnee Mission School District’s fledgling Culinary Program. It won him a college scholarship. He is back at the school as an instructor now, and his pie is the top seller.

“It’s been quite the journey over 20 years,” Hoffman said.

So, if your Thanksgiving plans have taken a 2020 turn, count on the culinary kids at the Shawnee Mission School District to get you back on track. There’s enough butter, flour and cinnamon swirling around the commercial kitchen to make even the best cooks in your family proud.

You can go to www.everythingbuttheturkey.com to order. The deadline is Monday, November 23 at noon. Curbside pickup is Tuesday and Wednesday.