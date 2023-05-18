SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee Mission school notified families about a reported security issue involving a student earlier this month.

The principal at Hocker Grove Middle School emailed families Wednesday.

The email said administrators learned from a neighboring police department that a Hocker Grove student had a weapon on school grounds during the first week of May.

We are continuing to investigate, and while I am unable to provide specific details regarding

this incident, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to students or staff. We will handle this matter in accordance with district policy, along with municipal, state and federal laws. Chris Kase, Hocker Grove Principal

The Shawnee Mission School District confirmed the information in the email sent to families with students at the school. The district did not release any additional information about the incident or the investigation.