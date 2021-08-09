Shawnee Mission School District moves closer to rebuilding Pawnee Elementary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved preliminary plans to rebuild an area elementary school Monday.

The Shawnee Mission School District plans to replace the current Pawnee Elementary School building at 9501 West 91st St. with a new, two-story building on the same property.

In January, voters approved a $264 million bond for the school district to replace five elementary schools including Pawnee, Rushton, John Diemer, Tomahawk and Westwood View.

Pending final approval from the Overland Park City Council the school district will construct a 77,000 square-foot building south of the existing building. Elementary students will remain in the current building while the new school is being built on the property.

Proposed rendering of Pawnee Elementary at 9501 West 91st Street.

School boundary lines will not change with the new elementary school. According to city documents, Pawnee Elementary currently has approximately 425 students enrolled. The proposed school will have a maximum capacity of 550 students.

The Planning Commission will review a final site plan before passing the plans on to city council for final approval.

Once construction is complete, the old school will be torn down and turned into a parking lot and student drop-off location. District leaders hope to start construction on the $23 million project in October.