Shawnee Mission School District approves $2M upgrade plan for 5 playgrounds

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Upgrades are coming to playgrounds at five Shawnee Mission elementary schools. The school board approved a $2 million plan during a meeting Monday night.

Crews will remove play areas at each of the five playgrounds. Some equipment will be replaced and designs will make each play area ADA accessible. Work is expected to begin in June and be completed around the first day of school.

These are the plans for each park selected for the upgrades:

Roesland Elementary , 4900 Parish Dr., Roeland Park Kindergarten play area One play structure Turf installed for safety 1st-6th grade play area One play structure Turf installed for safety Climber net Swing set Individual play stations

, 4900 Parish Dr., Roeland Park Sunflower Elementary , 8955 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa K-1st grade play area One play structure Swing set Turf installed for safety 2nd-6th grade play area One play structure Turf installed for safety Flex climber Swing set Individual play stations

, 8955 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa Prairie Elementary , 6642 Mission Rd., Prairie Village One large play area Two play structures Turf installed for safety Swing set Webbed climber Individual play stations

, 6642 Mission Rd., Prairie Village Belinder Elementary , 7230 Belinder Rd., Prairie Village K-1st play area One play structure Turf installed for safety Swing set 2nd-6th grade play area One play structure Turf installed for safety Flex climber Individual play stations Swing set area Turf installed for safety Swing set

, 7230 Belinder Rd., Prairie Village Overland Park Elementary , 8200 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park K-1st play area One play structure Turf installed for safety Swing set 2nd-6th grade play area (round area) One play structure Turf installed for safety Flex climber Individual play stations

, 8200 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park

