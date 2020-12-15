Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Mike Fulton to retire in 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Mike Fulton has announced his plans to retire when his contract ends in 2021.

Fulton announced his plans in a letter presented to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education during executive session Monday night.

“It is with deep appreciation and great respect for the Board of Education, every student, every staff member, and our community that I share with you my intent to retire as superintendent in the Shawnee Mission School District effective on July 1, 2021,” Fulton said in the letter.

“This intent is consistent with my contract, which identifies December 31 as the date, in any given year, to assess and extend on-going employment. My plan beyond the superintendency is to stay engaged with the educational community in ways that support leadership development and promote equity and excellence in public education.”

Fulton went on to say that he was making the board aware of his plans to ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent.



“To serve as superintendent in SMSD has been an honor. Giving notice now allows time for you to plan a smooth transition in the superintendent position. The future is bright in the Shawnee Mission School District,” Fulton said.

Mike Fulton has served as superintendent of the district since July 2018. Prior to that, he worked at the Pattonville School District in the suburbs of north St. Louis County.