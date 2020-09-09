Shawnee Mission School District to begin hybrid learning for elementary students beginning in October

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District is deciding to move forward with hybrid learning for elementary students starting in October.

The superintendent said it’s all an effort to get as many students to return to in person classes as possible.

Superintendent Mike Fulton said the first step in moving from remote to in-person learning is to implement the hybrid model with two days in-person and three days remote.

Fulton said starting in-person instruction using the hybrid learning model allows students and staff the opportunity to develop the habits necessary for eventually having all students in class. Taking a deliberate approach towards moving from remote to the hybrid model will promote the health and well-being of students, staff, and the community, while at the same time providing families with a more predictable schedule.

“Once we transition to hybrid, we will remain in hybrid or in-person for the remainder of the school year unless otherwise directed by the JCHDE,” Fulton said. Our goal is to have those students who chose in-person learning in school full-time as soon as possible. When we begin the transition to all in-person, we will start with our youngest learners and move up in grade levels. This timeline is contingent on meeting JCDHE guidelines for classroom instruction, including use of masks and meeting minimum distancing requirements.”

The schedule is as follows:

Sept 9-13: Parents make selection for 2020-2021 school year (optional)

Sept 14-18: Remote all students Pre-K-6

Sept 21-25 Remote all students Pre-K-6

Sept 28-Oct 2 Remote all students Pre-K-6

​​​​​​​(New Schedules begin)

Oct. 5-9 Hybrid for in-person students Pre-K-2

Oct. 12-16 Hybrid for in-person students Pre-K-6

Oct 19-23 Transition to all in-person begins

Fulton said they recognize that moving to hybrid while in the red gating zone is a change from the choice parents made regarding their students’ learning models, in August.

“As a result, we need parents to consider the new application of the gating criteria (students attending in-person while in red) and decide whether to amend their child(ren)’s learning model,” Fulton said. “We originally planned for an opportunity to change your learning model at semester. Instead, the selection you make now will be effective for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Fulton said it is important for all families to understand it is likely at least some student schedules [including teachers and sections (am/pm)] will change for Pre-K-6.

“Every attempt will be made to minimize these changes; however, to get all kids back in school and guarantee a safe learning environment the district must take all factors into account,” Fulton said.