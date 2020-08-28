Shawnee Mission working on plan to bring elementary students back for in-person learning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. –The Shawnee Mission School District is working on a plan that will allow elementary students to return for in-person classes.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Mike Fulton said that the district is working on a plan to bring elementary students who chose in-person learning back to school using a hybrid model.

School is set to begin remotely for students in all grade levels on Sept. 8. All extracurricular activities are currently suspended.

“We will finish planning for that scenario and will provide you with more information next week, along with a timeline for when we can safely begin the transition from remote to hybrid at the elementary level,” Fulton said.

“As previously shared, we will provide a minimum 14-day transition period before making any change. All of us have concerns about the health and well-being of our students and staff this school year.”

The Shawnee Mission School District is planning a virtual town hall with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

