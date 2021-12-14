Shawnee Mission School investigates threat reported by students

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District and officers with the Prairie Village Police Department had a busy 12 hours between the time school ended Monday and when classes resumed Tuesday.

The principal at Indian Hills Middle School notified parents of a potential threat to the school Tuesday morning. The school’s principal said students notified staff about the issue sometime Monday.

In a letter, Principal Blake Revelle told parents and guardians the district and Prairie Village police investigated the alleged threat and determined the school building was safe for students to attend school on Tuesday.

“We will continue to work together with the police department to ensure the safety of our students. This is the extent of what I am able to share at this time. We will continue to be vigilant, as the investigation continues,” Revelle said in the letter.

The principal also asked parents to remind students that if they see something, report it to teachers or the principal. The district said it takes every threat seriously and will investigate each one.