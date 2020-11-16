Shawnee Mission schools shifting older students to remote learning after Thanksgiving

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District says while it believes efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within its schools are working, the amount of staff members lost to quarantine as community spread is a metro-wide problem leaves the district no choice but to have middle and high school students learn from home after Thanksgiving.

From November 30 through the end of the first semester, those students will return to remote learning. The school board met last week to debate the safety of continuing to learn in-person.

While districts and health officials say schools are not proving to be super spreaders for COVID-19, numbers of students and staff getting infected in the community are soaring. SMSD went from just over 500 combined isolation and quarantined last week, to 845 last week.

There’s no current change for elementary students, but the school district issued a call to parents of those students to consider plans for upcoming holidays. The district says it won’t hesitate to move younger students to remote learning if health conditions continue to deteriorate and it becomes too challenging to staff elementary schools.

If there is a change, the district says it will work to give 14 days of notice unless an immediate decision is needed.