SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police responded to a Shawnee Mission District middle school Tuesday morning after the school’s principal said a student showed up with a knife.

In an email to families, the principal at Trailridge Middle School said he learned a student made threats toward the school.

He joined the school’s resource officer in the student’s classroom, but the student was not in class.

The principal said he called Lenexa police. Officers arrived and searched the school. They found the student and confiscated a knife that was in the middle schooler’s possession.

I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies. School safety is our top priority. I do want to express my appreciation to those who let us know what was going on, and to staff who were involved in managing this incident. I also would like to thank Lenexa PD for their help in assuring the safety of our building. Matt Engler, Trailridge Middle School Principal

Engler asks guardians to talk to their students about the continued importance of reporting situations like this one.

He also suggests checking student backpacks regularly to make sure they are not taking inappropriate items to school.

The school did not report any injuries in the incident with the knife on Tuesday.