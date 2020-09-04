Shawnee Mission students get tech, school supplies before virtual classes start

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Districts across the metro are meeting their teachers and prepping for school, which is less than a week away.

From events like “Meet and Beep” to the “Welcome Wagon,” schools are getting creative in handing out free supplies to students. Shawanoe Elementary is taking a different approach this year, too.

“Yes, a lot different,” parent Denis Sontay said.

Instead of teachers dropping off supplies at students’ apartments and homes, families are rolling by a drive-thru outside the school at a safe distance for this year’s Welcome Wagon.

They walk or pull up to a table, briefly meet the teacher and get all their school supplies.

“We’re happy because, you know, we don’t have to spend money for the school supplies,” Sontay said. “That helps us a lot.”

Inside a new backpack, students score a whiteboard, notebooks, folders, markers and pencils — all donated by a local company and community members.

The district supplied new iPads for each student, too. But before seeing teachers on the screen, Principal Abby Morgan said it’s important to meet in person.

“I think it means a lot to the students because behind the camera you can’t quite build the same relationship, but this way we get to connect together,” Morgan said. “And it means a lot for the teachers, too.”

Another item going in more than a dozen students’ backpacks at Shawanoe Elementary — a hotspot.

Some families face the harsh reality that without one of the hotspots, they wouldn’t be able to connect and learn during the pandemic.

“I think it’s just so important that every student has the ability to access their education because that’s what’s most important for us,” Morgan said.

Through a donation, the district said it was able to provide a hotspot for every student in need. Less than 100 students have been given one so far.

“It’s going to be challenging, but we’re excited to take on the challenge and welcome our families,” Morgan said.

In times that could seem dark through this pandemic, these teachers are making sure students know they’re “here to shine.”

Shawnee Mission students start online Sept. 8. The district has previously said they will monitor COVID-19 data through late September and early October and possibly reassess to move back into the classroom.