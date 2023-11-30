OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shawnee Mission East students held a protest outside Shawnee Mission School District headquarters Thursday and released a list of five demands they plan to take to Monday’s school board meeting.

Those include an apology for also suspending Shawnee Mission East Sophomore Bre’yanna Brown, who says she was just trying to defend herself from a boy who called her racial slurs inside the school then attacked her November 15.

“Have our backs, have our backs,” about 150 students and supporters chanted at Thursday’s protest.

Students of color say Shawnee Mission administrators repeatedly haven’t had their backs in instances of racism inside the school.

“It’s appalling that students in 2023 after we’ve fought so long in this injustice are here fighting the same battle over again,” NAACP of Johnson County Board Member Linda Mau said.

The situation came to a head this month when video was released showing Brown called a racial slur multiple times and then attacked by a white male student. The video shows Brown fighting back. She suffered a broken nose and was given a week suspension.

“I’m kind of upset about getting suspended because I defended myself,” Brown said.

Along with an apology for the suspension and immediate expulsion for the other student, classmates called for the district to amend its Zero Tolerance Policy to allow students targeted by hate speech to defend themselves and for the district to establish transparent accountability measures to allow for public reporting of discipline.

Shawnee Mission School District released a statement saying in part that “it cannot share specific information about the incident or the district’s response.” It also said it “has a non-discrimination, non-harassment policy that is applied and enforced across all our buildings.”

“These statements mean nothing, they are empty promises they’ve been making for years,” Shawnee Mission East Senior Natalia Rios said.

“If nothing is being done long term I can’t say I feel supported by you,” Shawnee Mission East Junior Kevin Gomez said.

At the end of the protest they passed around sign up sheets to speak at Monday’s School Board meeting where the final demand will be for all administrators to pass cultural competency exams.