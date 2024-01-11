OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard announced her retirement Thursday night, according to the school board. It will be effective on July 1, 2024.

This comes less than a year after it was announced she had won the 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

“It is with mixed emotions, I plan to retire June 30, 2024. I am grateful for my 33 years in education! So proud I have been able to serve two amazing communities and so many great kids. Not counting days, rather I plan to make the days count,” Hubbard said on social media Thursday night.

School Board President Dr. Mary Sinclair said Hubbard has agreed to remain on contract for a period of up to three months following her retirement in July in order for a smooth transition to a new superintendent.

“Dr. Hubbard has led the Shawnee Mission School District over the past three years with a strong vision, boundless energy and deep purpose,” Sinclair said. “She has emphasized the importance of high expectations for every child, and advocated tirelessly for all students in Shawnee Mission, and across the state of Kansas.”

Sinclair said over the next several weeks, the board will contract with a consultant to lead an internal search to select the next superintendent.

“We are confident that we have qualified internal candidates to serve as the next superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District,” Sinclair said. “The board plans to name and hire a new superintendent in early to mid February.”

Hubbard has worked at the Shawnee Mission School District for nine years and has previously worked as superintendent of the Turner School District.

Hubbard started her role as superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District on July 1, 2021.