OLATHE, Kan. — Caught off guard by new charges filed, the father of Alexander Morris was in a courtroom to support his son Thursday.

Alexander Morris, a teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

His father David Morris told reporters he wasn’t the only one to show up and support his son.

“In fact, there was a woman here earlier who was specifically here for this to offer her support,” David Morris said. “I guess she’s got kids that are on the swim team that Alex coaches or coached.”

Alexander Morris is a math teacher at the high school. According to his LinkedIn account, the 32-year-old is also the head girls swim and dive coach.

Court documents say between the Jan. 31 and Sept. 15, Morris unlawfully had possession of child pornography. The documents don’t specify if it was photos or videos.

According to LinkedIn, Morris is also an assistant swim coach with the Kansas City Blazers and an assistant swim coach with the City of Mission Swim Club. The Kansas City Blazers are run by the Johnson County Parks and Rec.

The agency said Morris was placed on administrative leave Tuesday.

FOX4 also reached out to the City of Mission Swim Club about Morris’ coaching status, but haven’t heard back at this time.

The Shawnee Mission School District said Morris is still an employee, but the board voted Wednesday night to terminate him. A district spokesperson said they have to hold another meeting before that’s finalized.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.