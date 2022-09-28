OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 32-year-old math teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School was arrested Wednesday morning and is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse against children.

According to court records in Johnson County, Alexander David Morris was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Shawnee Mission North sent a notification to parents Wednesday on Morris being removed from the classroom.

The school district held a special meeting Wednesday night with the only item on the agenda a resolution to terminate Morris.

A spokesperson with the district confirmed with FOX4 Wednesday night that the board approved the termination but at this time Morris is still employed with the district.

The district will have another meeting where it will decide actual termination. Morris has a right to appeal so it could take some time.

Morris is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

