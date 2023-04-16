OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After a weekend of first-round auditions, producers at Shawnee Mission Theater in the Park are preparing for a huge summer of musical productions.

Hundreds of people auditioned at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center this weekend. There are about 150 open spots for actors who can sing and dance. No previous experience is necessary.

The largest outdoor community theater in the metro will celebrate its 54th season this summer.

People who auditioned performed a short vocal piece of their own choosing, and then choreographers taught them a small dance number.

This Summer’s shows include Freaky Friday, Meet Me in St. Louis, 13, White Christmas, and Footloose.

Shawnee Mission Theater in the Park’s Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair said, “I think it brings theater to a family, to the community, and allows people in the community to be on stage. You might see your dentist dancing. There is great community energy that surrounds Theater in the Park.”

Shows run every Thursday through Sunday in June, July, and August.