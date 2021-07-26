Shawnee Mission votes to require masks for elementary, optional for older students

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission school board has voted to require elementary students to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

Masks will be optional for secondary students in middle and high school, the board voted 6-1 Monday. Older students who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged but not required to wear a mask.

The board passed a proposal that says masks will be required for elementary students “until such a time as all students have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated.” Right now only the Pfizer vaccine has emergency use approval for children as young as 12.

Visitors to elementary schools will also be required to wear a mask.

Masks will not be required outside, and staff at elementary schools who can show proof of vaccination can opt out of masking, according to the board’s new policy.

All bus riders, regardless of age, will be required to wear a mask on the bus.

